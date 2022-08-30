Kazakhstan confirms 228 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

47 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 38 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 35 in Akmola region, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 46 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 6 in Mangistau region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’s tally to 1,388,249.