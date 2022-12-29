Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 29, 2022 some 2,700 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Of which 256 are staying in the hospitals, 2,473 are receiving at-home treatment. 7 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 6 in extremely critical condition, and 2 are on life support.

Kazakhstan confirmed 263 more COVID -19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.