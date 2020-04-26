Kazakhstan confirms 2652 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today 51 new cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 2652 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 479 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 842 in the city of Almaty, 162 in the city of Shymkent, 92 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 108 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region,104 in Zhambyl region, 116 in West Kazakhstan region, 113 in Karaganda region, 43 in Kostanay region, 177 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 94 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region 108 in Turkestan region.