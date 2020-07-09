Kazakhstan confirms 31,277 coronavirus recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan updated official coronavirus statistics. As a result 31,277 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

3,476 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 3,914 in Almaty, 2,152 in Shymkent, 1,017 in Akmola region, 700 in Aktobe region, 1,542 in Almaty region, 4,581 in Atyrau region, 1,048 in East Kazakhstan, 1,087 in Zhambyl region, 2,899 in West Kazakhstan, 3,649 in Karaganda region, 707 in Kostanay region, 1,063 in Kyzylorda region, 1,156 in Mangistau region, 846 in Pavlodar region, 643 in North Kazakhstan, 797 in Turkestan region.