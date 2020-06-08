Kazakhstan confirms 313 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 7 Kazakhstan registered 313 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of which 203 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 135 in Almaty, 180 in Shymkent, 17 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 82 in Almaty region, 90 in Atyrau region, 65 in East Kazakhstan, 20 in Zhambyl region, 166 in West Kazakhstan, 139 in Karaganda region, 9 in Kostanay region, 50 in Kyzylorda region, 76 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 46 in North Kazakhstan, 47 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s asymptomatic cases to 1,357.