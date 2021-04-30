Kazakhstan confirms 319,818 COVID-19 positive cases as of Apr 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi cited the COVID-19 cases statistics as of April 30, 2021.

Last August 1 Kazakhstan switched to the new international diseases classification for COVID-19 cases pursuant to the President’s tasks. He also reminded that Kazakhstan developed a unique complex system for evaluation and forecast of the country’s epidemiological situation with a package of restrictive measures.

As of April 30 Kazakhstan detected 319,818 coronavirus-positive cases and 52,844 coronavirus-negative cases. 273,915 coronavirus-positive and 51,555 coronavirus-negative people recovered. 42,235 coronavirus-positive and 495 coronavirus-negative people are being treated for the novel infection as of today.