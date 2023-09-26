Kazakhstan confirms 32 anthrax cases, Minister Giniyat

This year 32 laboratory-confirmed anthrax cases were detected in two regions of Kazakhstan, namely in Akmola and Zhambyl regions, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting. All of them are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals. The minister added there were severe cases. No anthrax-related deaths were reported. All the cases were recorded in households among the unvaccinated animals.

People can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. Anthrax spores can get into the skin, usually through a cut or scrape.