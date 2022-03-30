Kazakhstan confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 32 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

6 new case were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 4 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,114.