EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:28, 01 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 375 coronavirus cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Three more cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    Three new patients contracted COVID-19 were detected in Akmola region.

    To date, 375 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 184 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 84 cases in Almaty, 14 cases in Karaganda region, 16 cases in Atyrau region, 19 cases in Akmola region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 3 cases in Shymkent, 2 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases in Almaty region, 4 cases in Aktobe region, 3 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 1 case in Mangistau region, 25 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region and 5 cases in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!