EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:09, 14 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 397 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 397 more coronavirus cases raising the country’s caseload to 980,372, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    53 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 19 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 65 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 81 in Karaganda region, 14 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 57 in Pavlodar region, 57 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!