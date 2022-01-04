EN
Trends:
    09:05, 04 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 413 new COVID-19 cases, total at 989,556

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 413 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    75 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 65 in Almaty, 61 in Shymkent, 37 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 20 in Atyrau region, 11 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 38 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 27 in Pavlodar region, 273 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 989,556.


