    22:49, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 426 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since the beginning of the new academic year Kazakhstan reported 426 COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Zaure Akhmetova told a briefing.

    She stressed that epidemiological situation control in educational establishments is one of the key issues.

    «Children contracted COVID-19 during summer vacations at home. All the contacts, more than 3,000 pupils, were tested for COVID-19. Only three of them were tested positive. On August 6, when COVID-19 peaked the countrywide, there were detected 8,325 coronavirus cases, including 651 pupils. To curb coronavirus spread in educational establishment we imposed strict quarantine measures,» she added.


