Kazakhstan confirms 5 cases of Eta COVID-19 variant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister took to his Facebook account to inform that the country has so far confirmed five cases of the Eta coronavirus variant, Kazinform reports.

As a result of the genetic study of the coronavirus infection through sequencing laboratory samples obtained from the positively tested COVID-19 patients in July-August this year, out of the 96 samples, the Indian Delta variant was detected in 57, Britain Alpha variant in 24, Wuhan variant in 10, and Nigerian Eta variant in five.

According to the health minister, the five cases of Eta COVID-19 variant confirmed in four areas: Karaganda (1), Magistau (2), Pavlodar regions (1), and Nur-Sultan city (1).

The first cases of Eta COVID-19 variant were reported in December last year in Nigerian and Great Britain. According to the WHO, as of September 15, 2021, the Eta variant was detected in 77 countries and needs to be monitored.

The variant has the same clinical symptoms as Alpha and Beta strains: fever, cough, smell and taste loss, and so on as well as can cause serious illnesses.