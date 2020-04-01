EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:34, 01 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 5 more coronavirus cases bringing the total to 348

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 08:15 a.m. April 1, Kazakhstan confirmed five more coronavirus cases. Shymkent city reported one, while Turkestan region found four infection cases, coronavirus2020.kz. special website reads.

    As of today the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan stands at 348.

    178 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 82 in Almaty, 13 in Karaganda region, 16 in Atyrau, 10 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!