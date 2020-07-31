EN
    10:10, 31 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 59,517 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,702 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 59,517, including

    170 in Nur-Sultan city,

    47 in Shymkent city,

    83 in Akmola region,

    315 in Atyrau region,

    272 in East Kazakhstan region,

    342 in Zhambyl region,

    189 in West Kazakhstan region,

    78 in Karaganda region,

    80 in Kostanay region,

    11 in Kyzylorda region,

    11 in Mangistau region,

    2 in Pavlodar region,

    46 in North Kazakhstan region,

    56 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 59,517 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan.


