Kazakhstan confirms 59,899 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,646 new coronavirus cases, including 957 symptom-free cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Out of which 123/54 were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 231/98 in Almaty, 81/16 in Shymkent, 35/22 in Akmola region, 64/40 in Aktobe region, 34/27 in Almaty region, 266/220 in Atyrau region, 100/60 East Kazaklhstan, 71/53 in Zhambyl region, 99/53 in West Kazakhstan, 176/102 in Karaganda region, 49/19 in Kyzylorda region, 107/100 in Mangistau region, 77/21 in Pavlodar region, 70/38 in North Kazakhstan, 10/10 in Turkestan region. As a result the country’s coronavirus tally climbed to 59,899.