Kazakhstan confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 6 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, and 3 in Almaty raising the country’s coronavirus count to 1,305,697.

1,291,954 people more recovered from coronavirus last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.