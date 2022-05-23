EN
    11:06, 23 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 6 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    3 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, and 3 in Almaty raising the country’s coronavirus count to 1,305,697.

    1,291,954 people more recovered from coronavirus last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.


