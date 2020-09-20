Kazakhstan confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 63 new cases of the COVID-19 infection to the overall caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

7 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Nur-Sultan city, 2 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 24 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 4 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has registered a total of 107,262 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.