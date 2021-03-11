EN
    08:33, 11 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 662 more coronavirus recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 662 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last day, Kazinform reports referring to special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    126 beat the novel virus in Kazakh capital, 77 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 69 in Akmola region, 41 in Aktobe region, 18 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 21 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 43 in West Kazakhstan, 47 in Karaganda region, 53 in Kostanay region, 10 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 67 in Pavlodar region, 44 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region. The number of those recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 204,129.


