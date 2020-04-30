Kazakhstan confirms 68 more coronavirus-positive cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 01:20 p.m. April 30 Kazakhstan recorded 68 more coronavirus-positive cases bringing the country’s tally to 3,273, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

4 of the new cases were detected in Kazakh capital, 44 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in Mangistau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Almaty region.

The number of those who contracted coronavirus settled at 3,273. Most of the cases were registered in Almaty up to 988 and in Nur-Sultan with 631.