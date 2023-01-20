Kazakhstan confirms 74 new COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some 1,949 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 20 with 156 patients staying in the hospitals. 1,793 people are treated at home, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

10 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 3 are on life support.

74 fresh coronavirus cases were reported last day countrywide, it said in a statement.