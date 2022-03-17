Kazakhstan confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 78 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

8 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 11 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region.