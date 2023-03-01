Kazakhstan confirms 78 new COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 71 fresh coronavirus cases, seven COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, and one death over the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

Some 1,630 people are being treated for coronavirus infection. Of which 108 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,522 are treated at home.

Three coronavirus patients are in critical condition, three are in extremely critical condition, while three are on life support.