    08:13, 16 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 85 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 85 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    10 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 0 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 12 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 8 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region.


