Kazakhstan confirms 880 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 2 cases in Nur-Sultan, 8 cases in Almaty, 1 case in Mangistau region, 1 case in West Kazakhstan region and 3 cases in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

As of today the number of Kazakhstan’s laboratory confirmed cases is 880.

233 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 145 in Almaty, 63 in Karaganda region, 61 in Akmola region, 59 in Atyrau region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 38 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Pavlodar region, 10 in Mangistau, 116 in Kyzylorda region, 8 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 36 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 10. Eighty one people have fully recovered from Covid-19.