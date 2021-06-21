EN
    08:11, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 930 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    215 new cases were detected in the Kazakh capital, 115 in Almaty city, 59 in the city of Shymkent, 36 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 13 in Almaty region, 40 in Atyrau region, 75 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in Zhambyl region, 66 in West Kazakhstan, 150 in Karaganda region, 32 in Kostanay region, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, 40 in Pavlodar region, 13 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’s tally to 409,580.


