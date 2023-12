NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the COVID-19-related deaths official data, Kazinform reports.

The most fatalities of 23 were recorded in the city of Almaty. 15 people died in Karaganda region, 14 in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 4,930 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 803,601.