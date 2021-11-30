Kazakhstan confirms 971,541 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan confirmed 971,541 coronavirus positive cases,» Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov announced at today’s Government meeting.

«Over 261 mln coronavirus cases are recorded globally with more than 300,000 daily cases. It killed over 5 mln,» he noticed.

Kazakhstan registered 971,541 coronavirus positive and 82,550 coronavirus negative cases. Over 95% recovered. The reproductive number is 0.91 as compared to August it decreased by 1.2 times.

As earlier reported, over 8.7 mln that is 76.6% of eligible adult population or 46.2% of the country’s population were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of now. Above 8 mln that is 70.8% of adult population subject to vaccination or 42.7% of the country’s population.

He reminded that coronavirus revaccination began on November 22 the countrywide. Among the first to get booster jab are health workers, teachers, staff and contingent of the closed child care centres, law enforcement officials and people aged 60 and older and those with coronavirus antibody-negative results.