Kazakhstan confirms over 70 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 72 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the country’s overall caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

As in the previous days East Kazakhstan has again reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 20.

9 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Nur-Sultan city, 4 – in Almaty city, 3 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 2 - in Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 107,056 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. Of 107,056, 101,455 have successfully defeated the virus. COVID-19 has killed 1,671 people in the country.