TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:44, 13 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms two cases of coronavirus - Healthcare Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirms two cases of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov.

    «As is known, we have been fighting the coronavirus for three months. We have launched all required activities to prevent the spread of the virus in the country. Unfortunately, we should inform that two nationals of Kazakhstan have tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from Germany. Both of them were hospitalized. None of them has clinical symptoms, they feel well,» Yelzhan Birtanov said at a press conference in the Central Communications Service Office.



    Healthcare Coronavirus
