TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:45, 24 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 66

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.

    Two more coronavirus infected patients were registered in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    To date, the country has confirmed 66 cases of coronavirus infection including 34 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 28 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region.


    Kazakhstan Almaty Coronavirus
