Kazakhstan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 66

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.

Two more coronavirus infected patients were registered in the city of Nur-Sultan.

To date, the country has confirmed 66 cases of coronavirus infection including 34 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 28 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region.