    14:16, 15 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to eight

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, this was announced by the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov.

    «Two more coronavirus infected patients were registered this morning. A woman, born in 1959, was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital of Almaty city. She is the wife of a previously hospitalized patient diagnosed with COVID-19,» said Yelzhan Birtanov at a briefing in the Ministry of Health.

    He added that the second coronavirus positive patient is a man born in 1995. The day before, the young man came to Almaty from Seoul by plane.


    Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China Government Top Story
