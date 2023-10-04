Kazakhstan considers 4 potential suppliers of nuclear technology - minister

Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev commented on the suggested referendum related to the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the 15th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum Minister Satkaliyev revealed that the work is being done in accordance with the Constitutional Law on the nationwide referendum. There are authorities responsible for the organization of the referendum, he said.

According to Almasadam Satkaliyev, the preliminary selection of potential suppliers of nuclear technology is underway. There are four potential suppliers, including companies from France, China, Russia and South Korea.

The ministry, in his words, is also considering two proposals from the American colleagues on the construction of small modular reactors.

In accordance with the statement made by the Head of State the fate of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan should be decided via nationwide referendum.

