Kazakhstan considers getting 1mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat named the groups of people that can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, the COVID-19 Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer is available for those groups of people that are not recommended officially to get other vaccines used in Kazakhstan. As it is known, these groups include teens aged 12-17, pregnant and nursing women. As of now, measures have been taken to expand the contingents that can receive this vaccine,» said Azhar Giniyat as a response to the inquiry.

She also added that as of now, the delivery of 1 million doses of Comirnaty vaccine in Kazakhstan is being considered so as to ensure its availability to other vulnerable groups of people.