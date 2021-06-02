EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:41, 02 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan considers increasing flights to Turkey

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is considering increasing the number of flights to Turkey, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, there are 12 routes linking cities Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Turkestan, Shymkent with Istanbul as well as Almaty with Antalya offering flights to Turkey. He added that the number of flights has been reduced to 20.

    The country is considering increasing the number of flights to Turkey, especially Antalya, as summer holidays are approaching with more Kazakhstanis may be visiting the country once the issue is settled, which, according to the minister, could take a week.

    Earlier the minister noted that the country has resumed domestic air services fully as well as flights with 14 countries on 43 routes run 123 times a week.


    Tags:
    Industry Tourism Kazakhstan Transport Kazakhstan and Turkey Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!