Kazakhstan considers increasing flights to Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is considering increasing the number of flights to Turkey, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, there are 12 routes linking cities Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Turkestan, Shymkent with Istanbul as well as Almaty with Antalya offering flights to Turkey. He added that the number of flights has been reduced to 20.

The country is considering increasing the number of flights to Turkey, especially Antalya, as summer holidays are approaching with more Kazakhstanis may be visiting the country once the issue is settled, which, according to the minister, could take a week.

Earlier the minister noted that the country has resumed domestic air services fully as well as flights with 14 countries on 43 routes run 123 times a week.