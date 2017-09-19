Kazakhstan considers providing more aid to Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UNDP and Japan will help Kazakhstan provide Afghanistan with aid, Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said during the meeting with Keizo Takemi, the Chairperson of the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD), Member of the House of Councillors of Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Nowadays, as a result of the socioeconomic achievements and after reaching a totally new level of development, Kazakhstan is adjusting the development assistance issues and considering the possibility to increase the aid to the countries that are most in need, in particular, Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific states. In this regard, jointly with the UNDP and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, we have finalized the draft document ‘Assistance to Kazakhstan in Cooperation with Afghanistan for Official Development Aid'," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.







The Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan had adopted the Law "On Official Development Aid". Japan has a hands-on experience in this respect. Thus, it will be useful for Kazakhstan to exchange experience in supporting the Central Asian countries.



Gulshara Abdykalikova also reminded that Kazakhstan pursues a coherent policy in terms of women's empowerment as outlined in the Republic of Kazakhstan's Concept of Family and Gender Policy till 2030. Kazakhstan ranks 31st in the Davos Economic Forum rating in terms of creating opportunities for women in the economy. Now, 40% heads of small and medium-sized business enterprises in Kazakhstan are women. In the Parliament, women's share is 27 percent. In this regard, Kazakhstan is ready to continue cooperation with AFPPD, which is an important platform to develop the dialogue between parliamentarians, exchanging experience in population and development issues, and developing an overall strategy for the preservation of reproductive health and the protection of women's rights.