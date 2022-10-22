EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 22 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Amid the current geopolitical environment Kazakhstan strictly adheres to the fundamental principles of peaceful and constructive foreign policy course,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the state prize awarding ceremony.

    The President said Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, constantly promoting values of peace and cooperation, mutual respect and trust. Amid the unprecedented geopolitical tensions Kazakhstan strongly adheres to the fundamental principles of peaceful and constructive foreign policy course. Many spiritual leaders, serious statesmen, outstanding scientists and businessmen consistently highlight the country’s unique contribution to building a harmonious future and steady progress of humanity. All this is possible due to unity and solidarity of the people, stability and accord in the society.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Holidays President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!