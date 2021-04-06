Kazakhstan constantly monitors new COVID-19 variants

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about the difference between the new COVID-19 variants, Kazinform reports.

As the WHO data indicate, the UK variant is detected in 130 countries of the world, South Africa version found in 80 and Brazil in 45 nations.

«Kazakhstan is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 variants circulating in Kazakhstan for new mutations. In March Kazakhstan confirmed circulation of the UK and South Africa variants the countrywide. The recent research claims that the UK variant is associated with the higher risk of hospitalization and death than the stock strain, while the Brazil variant is spreading more easily and is not considered to be more deadly,» Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting.

According to him, the UK strain is spreading faster by 1.7 times, South Africa variant by 1,5 times and Brazil as twice as transmissible as the last year virus. An increase in reproduction number from 1.1 to 1.9 may gradually make them dominant.

«Notably, the restriction measures since 2020 imposed the countrywide let prevent import of new viruses for 6 months,» he resumed.