Kazakhstan constructs, repairs over 300 rural facilities in housing and utility sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 7.5 million Kazakhstanis or 38 per cent of the population reside in rural areas, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While reporting on the progress achieved in the implementation of ‘Auyl – yel besigi’ program (Village is the cradle of the country) at the Government’s meeting, Minister Kuantyrov said there are 6,295 villages in Kazakhstan populated by 7.5 million people.

According to him, some 3,500 villages with high potential were selected for the program.

The minister noted that 326 billion tenge was earmarked as part of the program between 2019 and 2022 and as a result over 3,700 projects were implemented. On top of that, 334 housing and utilities infrastructure facilities, 1,200 social facilities and over 2,000 transport facilities were constructed and repaired.

This year 218 billion tenge was channeled into implementation of 1,800 projects in 771 villages. Of those, 244 projects are related to housing and utilities infrastructure, 383 social facilities and 1,157 rural roads.