Kazakhstan continues to improve road infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction and assembling operations will be conducted on the roads with the length of 1,111 kilometers, 420 kilometers of which is planned to be commissioned until late 2016 in Kazakhstan, Kazakh national operator KazAvtoZhol said May 18.

In the "Center-South" direction 155-kilometer road is planned to be commissioned in 2016, as well as to ensure the road in the Astana-Temirtau part and fully complete the Almaty-Kapchagay part.

In the "Center-East" direction bridge is planned to be commissioned over the Irtysh River in the Pavlodar city in the Pavlodar-Semey part and to ensure the one lane road from Astana to Koyandy settlement.

Meanwhile, in the "Center-West" direction a 100-kilometer part of the Atyrau-Aktau road is planned to be commissioned.

Moreover, a 64-kilometer part of the Almaty-Taldykorgan motor road, 86-kilometer part of the Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk road and the bridge over the Tobol River in Kostanay city are expected to be commissioned, trend.az reports.