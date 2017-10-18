EN
    16:00, 18 October 2017

    Kazakhstan continues to provide assistance to Afghanistan - Nursultan Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will continue providing technical and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. This was stated by the country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday during the ceremony of presentation of ambassadors' credentials, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The President noted that today political interaction with this country is being actively regenerated, adding that Kazakhstan will continue to provide technical and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. According to him, security and sustainable development of Afghanistan would guarantee peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

    The Head of State added that Kazakhstan is open for multilateral cooperation with all countries.

    As it was reported , today in Akorda President Nursultan Nazarbayev received credentials from the ambassadors of Estonia, Afghanistan, Poland, Canada, Finland, Belgium, and France.

