Kazakhstan continues to recover from flood damages, 5,837 homes still flooded

Kazakhstan continues flood control and rescue operations and mitigation of flood aftermath, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

16,000 flood-hit people have returned home, while 6,950, including 3,113 children, are staying at temporary shelters.

Since the flood outbreak, 116,949 people, including 40,781 children, were rescued and evacuated to safer places, and 3,878 people, including 1,501 children, were airlifted from flood-affected areas. 112,539 farm animals were also relocated.

Rivers and water reservoirs are monitored 24 hours a day amid flood fears.

Water was pumped out from 3,709 homes, and 2,475 household plots. 5,837 homes and 1,353 household plots are still flooded. Over 9.8 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and 2.9 million sandbags and 1.4 million tons of inert material were laid in appropriate places.

3,577 tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to the flood-stricken regions by rail, road, and air.

Phycologists at the emergency medicine center of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry provide psychological aid to flood victims.

Roads connecting 72 rural settlements throughout Kazakhstan, and 10 bridges were damaged.

As of today, over 46,417 personnel, 4,35- pieces of equipment, 873 motor pumps and 308 floating crafts, and 16 aircraft are deployed in rescue operations countrywide.