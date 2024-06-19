Kazakhstan continues to work to eliminate flood consequences

Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a meeting on the restoration of the housing stock, social facilities, road and engineering infrastructure, electricity generating facilities, communication, small and medium business, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

Representatives of ministries, and governors of Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions attended the meeting.

As stated there, 273 new houses are under construction in Akmola region. Three more houses are being built in Atbasar town to provide 165 families with new housing. Three more flood-affected districts build 108 single-family homes. 143 families already received new apartments. Two schools and kindergartens are being repaired in the region.

Aktobe region inspected houses affected by recent flooding. 1,840 families received property damage payments. 22 social facilities will be renovated. Construction of two schools and three kindergarteners started across the region. 76 small and medium businesses will be assisted.

Floodwaters damaged 2,663 homes in Atyrau region. Of which 2,599 will be paid for damage. Three schools will be restored, one more will be built.

West Kazakhstan started repair works at 13 social facilities. Roads and bridges will be restored soon.

468 flood-stricken houses are beyond repairs in Kostanay region. 153 new homes are being built.

165 small and medium businesses were affected by flooding in North Kazakhstan. Construction of 620 houses began. Of which 100 were commissioned. 391 families bought new housing.

Following the meeting, Bozumbayev assigned those present to keep flood mitigation efforts going. Governors of Aktobe, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions were instructed not to miss housing commissioning deadlines.

Notably, governors will make weekly reports on flood mitigation measures.