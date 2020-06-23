EN
    23:03, 23 June 2020

    Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll climbs to 134

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two men, born in 1953 and 1931, and two women, born in 1963 and 1952, have died from COVID-19 in Akmola region. Three female coronavirus-infected patients, born in 1951, 1928 and 1936, passed away in the city of Almaty.

    Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan have reached 134.


