    22:56, 26 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll climbs to 150

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Three coronavirus-infected persons including a man born in 1969 and a woman born in 1955 in North Kazakhstan region and a 61-year-old man in East Kazakhstan region have passed away.

    Thus, in total the novel coronavirus has killed 150 people in Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
