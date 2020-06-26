Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll climbs to 150

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Three coronavirus-infected persons including a man born in 1969 and a woman born in 1955 in North Kazakhstan region and a 61-year-old man in East Kazakhstan region have passed away.

Thus, in total the novel coronavirus has killed 150 people in Kazakhstan.