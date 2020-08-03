EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:32, 03 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll rises to 1,058

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within the period of July 27-August 2, 265 more people have died in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

    The coronavirus-infected persons have died in:

    Akmola region - 8,

    Almaty region -12,

    Atyrau region - 7,

    West Kazakhstan region - 14,

    East Kazakhstan region - 38,

    Aktobe region - 9,

    Zhambyl region - 15,

    Karaganda region - 49,

    Kostanay region - 5,

    Kyzylorda region - 1,

    Mangistau region - 7,

    Pavlodar region - 5,

    North Kazakhstan region - 2,

    Turkestan region - 3,

    Nur-Sultan - 29,

    Almaty - 53,

    Shymkent - 8.

    In total, 1,058 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!