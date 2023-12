NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One patient has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports citing the special website coronavirus2020.kz.

A woman, born in 1942, was diagnosed with the COVID-19. Unfortunately, she has passed away. To date, 11 coronavirus-related deaths are recorded in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan.

The total coronavirus death toll in Kazakhstan rose to 73.