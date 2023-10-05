Kazakhstan could become gas power – Head of QazaqGaz

Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the QazaqGaz national company, addressed a plenary session within the Kazakhstan Energy Week — 2023 discussing Energy of opportunities: from uncertainty to sustainability, Kazinform cites the company’s press service.

Among the key speakers at the session were officials of the Kazakh Energy Ministry, Samruk Kazyna Fund, as well as major foreign oil and gas companies.

The projected gas reserves are estimated at 62 trillion cubic meters, of which four trillion cubic meters are approved and extractable volumes, which makes us 15th in the world… In case 62 trillion cubic meters of gas is converted into proved extractable volumes, our country will enter the top-10, said the QazaqGaz Chairman.

Moreover, the key role of gas in energy transition and global energy security was highlighted.

To note, the Kazakh capital Astana hosts the Kazakhstan Energy Week — 2023 (KEW-2023) / XV Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY at the EXPO Congress Hall on October 3-6.