Kazakhstan could increase its exports to Germany to 1bn euros – Roman Sklyar
According to Sklyar, Kazakhstan has the potential to increase its exports to Germany in more than 140 goods names worth around 1 billion euros.
«Integration of German capital in our economy also increases steadily. 90% of German investment is funneled in the non-primary sector of the economy, demonstrating the high level of trust to Kazakhstan and its investment vector of development,» he said during the Kazakh-German Forum in Nur-Sultan.
According to him, the cooperation between the two countries is thought successful if a constructive dialogue, mutual cooperation between the business circles is in place.
The Heads of State and government establish political and trade and economic cooperation, create a bases for mutual cooperation, leaving the rest to the businessmen.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received an economic delegation from Germany.