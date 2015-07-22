ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the weekend an asteroid flew by the Earth. According to "Express K" newspaper the asteroid's nucleus consists of pure platinum.

The cost of this asteroid, according to astronomers, is estimated at $5.4 trillion. In response, it has been suggested that a number of valuable elements may be mined from asteroids and spent comets. Will the Baikonur Cosmodrome be a platform for the development of a new industry? According to geologists, the core of the Earth is either made of heavy metals such as platinum, gold, molybdenum, and tungsten. But to get to the center of the Earth is technically impossible, that is why it is much easier to start the exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets including near-Earth objects. For example, Psyche asteroid with a diameter of 200 kilometers is able to meet the needs of mankind in iron for ten million years. Asteroids are lumps of metals, rock and dust, sometimes laced with ices and tar. Space objects are usually consisting of platinum, uranium, iron, gold, cobalt. Earlier this year at the Baikonur Cosmodrome NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said that his department plans to capture celestial bodies and start the exploitation of raw materials from them. NOTE: Venture capital investors around the world have already started to invest in the development of equipment that would be able to maintain the production of raw materials in space. Kazakhstan could play a key role in asteroid mining as people and equipment may be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Moreover, Kazakhstan has vast territory which is very convenient for receiving and warehousing of "space parcels".